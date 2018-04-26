UPDATED: Man who died after possible attack near Vancouver casino is identified

Christopher Thomas Schiller, 37, was rushed to hospital from the Parq casino but died in surgery

The man killed in Thursday’s homicide outside the Parq Casino in Vancouver has been identified as 37-year-old Christopher Thomas Schiller.

Schiller approached casino staff and asked for medical assistance around 1:30 a.m., police said. He was rushed to hospital, but did not survive.

Investigators believe he’d likely been in some kind of altercation at Coopers’ Park, not far from the Cambie Street Bridge.

“Although this incident occurred very early Thursday morning, it’s not uncommon for people to be walking at all hours in this area,” says VPD Const.e Jason Doucette.

“It’s important that anyone, including people in their homes, who may have heard or seen a disturbance in the area around the time of the assault to call our detectives. The smallest piece of information could help solve this.”

No arrests have been made and investigators are still trying to determine what led to the victim’s death.

Anyone who may have been near Cooper’s Park, including along the sea wall, between midnight and 2 a.m. Thursday morning is asked to contact the VPD at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

It is the city’s eighth homicide of 2018.

