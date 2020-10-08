James Toynton is missing (RCMP).

Updated: Missing B.C. cyclist found safe in Manitoba

Revelstoke RCMP said this week James Toynton was last seen Sept. 28 on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The missing cyclist last seen by Revelstoke has been found safe.

Earlier this week, Revelstoke RCMP asked for the public’s help to find 22-year-old James Toynton, who was biking back to Ontario.

RCMP said the man was recently located safe in Manitoba.

BC RCMP would like to thank all those that called in possible sightings, tip information and assisted in anyway with the investigation. RCMP also extends its appreciation to its law enforcement partners across BC, Alberta and Manitoba for their support.

