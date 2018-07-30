A woman was swept away at Rubble Creek near Squamish on Sunday. (Squamish RCMP photo)

UPDATED: Police ID woman swept away in B.C. river

A Burnaby woman died and a Surrey man was rescued by search crews

Police have identified the woman who died in Garibaldi Lake Provincial Park as a 23-year-old from Burnaby.

Squamish RCMP on Monday said the woman and a 27-year-old man from Surrey were swept away in the fast moving water of Rubble Creek just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The man was able to get to shore with only minor injuries, but the woman was pulled away by the current.

Rescue crews found her body 800 metres downstream of where she fell in at about 7:30 p.m.

“Squamish RCMP as well as the search and rescue teams from the Squamish area have seen far too many tragic incidents over the past few months,” said Cpl. Sascha Banks.

“We want people to come and see our beautiful area and explore but you need to be aware, to be prepared, to be educated, to be safe, and to understand the fast moving waters in this region. Be knowledgeable about undercurrents, rocks, snow and glacier fed waters, and if you don’t know, ask those who do.”

Earlier this month, three people died after they were swept away at Shannon Falls near Squamish.

The BC Coroners Service is continuing to investigate. Her name is not being released.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three dead after small plane bound for P.E.I. crashed in Maine
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. First Nations elder arrested by Israeli navy en route to Gaza

Just Posted

Killiney Beach water quality advisory issued

The advisory affects more than 280 properties

Deer cause of Lumby motorcycle crash

Vernon motorcyclist can’t avoid deer and ends up with severe road rash

Fire ecologist advocates prescribed burns

Change in forest management needed to reduce number and size of wildfires

New lawyer for Kelowna man charged in killing of wife, children

The case will return in four weeks

ABBA fans in for an Armstrong treat

Concert, movie showcase Sweden’s iconic band

Video: Mourners bid goodbye to the two young victims of Toronto shooting

Justin Trudeau was among dozens of people ranging from students to dignitaries who packed a Toronto funeral home to pay their respects.

Kamloops RCMP blitz nabs a dozen impaired drivers

A total of 19 different drivers were pulled over that RCMP allege were impaired

Ontario man arrested in 2009 gangland murder in B.C. mall parking lot

Kevin LeClair’s shooting in Langley was part of the fight between the Red Scorpions and the UN Gang.

VIDEO: Alex Trebek to likely retire from Jeopardy in 2020

The popular Canadian game show host says he’ll likely call it a career when his contract is up

Update: River closed in Kamloops as RCMP search for missing man

Police are still looking for a 30-year-old man

WATCH: Drone footage of humpbacks, orcas, and Vancouver Island’s wild Pacific Rim

German tourist captures beauty of Canada’s West Coast.

B.C. premier concerned after reports of 130 ODs in one day

Horgan says more needs to be done about opioid crisis and high number of overdoses should be widely known

Fires devour two Shuswap structures

Regional district responds to a house fire in Tappen and a garage fire in Celista

Seth Rogen could become voice of Toronto Transit too

The beloved Canadian actor has already signed on to replace Morgan Freeman’s voice on Vancouver buses and SkyTrains

Most Read