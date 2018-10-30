Killiney Beach Community Park suffered severe damage in the 2017 spring floods. The Central Okanagan Regional District has announced flood recovery and upgrading work starts Thursday. (CORD photo)

Upgrade work begins on Killiney Beach Park

Community park on Okanagan Lake’s west side suffered significant flood damage in 2017

The first phase of flood recovery and upgrading work is set to begin in Killiney Beach Community Park.

Starting Thursday and continuing for two weeks, crews will be making repairs to the upland area of the 5.1-hectare park at the end of Hodges Road along Okanagan Lake that was damaged by the spring 2017 flooding.

During this initial construction, the park access road and parking area will be upgraded with asphalt paving.

Park visitors should expect temporary closures while this work is underway. Please stay out of any closed areas and follow the direction of the construction crew on site.

The total cost of this flood recovery and upgrade work is estimated at $218,000.

The BC Disaster Financial Assistance program is funding 80 per cent of the flood recovery repairs while the Canada-BC Community Works Gas Tax program is funding the $136,000 cost of the park improvements.

It’s anticipated that before next summer, repairs will be made to the park boat launch and adjacent dock. Both sustained significant damage from last year’s record high Okanagan Lake levels.

Residents can find the latest information and status of all RDCO park flood recovery projects by visiting www.regionaldistrict.com/parksfloodrecovery and on the RDCO website Major Projects Map.

For more information contact Parks Services at 250-469-6232 or email parks@cord.bc.ca.


Upgrade work begins on Killiney Beach Park

Community park on Okanagan Lake's west side suffered significant flood damage in 2017

