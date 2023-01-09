Upgrades drive detour on Vernon streets

Storm infrastructure work underway this week

A couple of Vernon streets wil be closed to traffic this week while infrastructure upgrades are underway. (City of Vernon map)

Motorists traveling in the Bella Vista area may need to take a detour this week.

City crews are upgrading storm infrastructure along 32nd Avenue and 38th Street.

Both roads will be closed between Alexis Park Drive and 30th Avenue starting as early as 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The roads will be accessible to local traffic only (see map).

The roads are expected to reopen Friday, Jan. 13, but timelines may change if emergencies arise.

“Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area; however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. The city appreciates everyone’s patience while this project is being completed,” the city said.

READ MORE: Driver uninjured after vehicle rolls several times north of Vernon

READ MORE: Sanding crews battle slick Vernon roads

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TransportationVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Coldstream considers first public works project plans

Just Posted

detour
Upgrades drive detour on Vernon streets

The North Okanagan Knights (white) edged the hometown Osoyoos Coyotes 5-4 in a shootout in KIJHL action Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Oliver Arena. (Jen Jensen Photography - file shot)
North Okanagan Knights score shootout win over Osoyoos Coyotes

Coldstream resident Jack Borden (left) discusses the potential for a new public works building, in front of the existing building with district operations superintendent of utilities Keith Whiteley (centre) and district operations superintendent of public works and parks Mike Pethick. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Coldstream considers first public works project plans

Crystal Swetz-Wallace
Police believe missing woman in Vernon area