Upgrades drive detour on Vernon streets

Motorists traveling in the Bella Vista area may need to take a detour this week.

City crews are upgrading storm infrastructure along 32nd Avenue and 38th Street.

Both roads will be closed between Alexis Park Drive and 30th Avenue starting as early as 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The roads will be accessible to local traffic only (see map).

The roads are expected to reopen Friday, Jan. 13, but timelines may change if emergencies arise.

“Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area; however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. The city appreciates everyone’s patience while this project is being completed,” the city said.

READ MORE: Driver uninjured after vehicle rolls several times north of Vernon

READ MORE: Sanding crews battle slick Vernon roads

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TransportationVernon