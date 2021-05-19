In a Jan. 18 notice, Interior Health and Salmon Arm West Elementary confirmed a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19 and, due to a possible transmission, advised students who ride School District 83's Monkey Bus be monitored for symptoms of the virus. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Upgrades roll in for Okanagan schools

Vernon, Central Okanagan, South Okanagan and Shuswap provincial funds set for capital projects

Okanagan students will be breathing a little easier, riding smoother and enjoying some upgrades at school next year.

Provincial capital project funds are rolling in for the 2021/22 school year, with the Vernon School District gaining the largest share.

More than $4 million is allocated for SD 22 for the following:

• HVAC upgrades at Clarence Fulton and Charles Bloom secondary schools

• Roofing upgrades at Ellison Elementary

• Building envelope upgrades at Lavington Elementary

• Five new buses

READ MORE: Okanagan schools shifting gears to electric buses

The Central Okanagan School District is getting $3.68 million:

• HVAC upgrades at KLO Middle, Peachland Elementary and South Rutland Elementary

• Energy systems upgrades at Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary

• One new bus

Okanagan Skaha School District has $3.37 million on tap:

• HVAC upgrades at Summerland Secondary, Summerland Middle

• HVAC upgrades at Summerland Middle School

• One new bus

More than $2.8 million is coming for the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District:

• HVAC upgrades at Eagle River Secondary, Salmon Arm Secondary – Sullivan

• Energy systems upgrades at Falkland Elementary, South Canoe Elementary

• Three new buses

The Revelstoke School District has more than $1 million on route for:

• Interior construction at Arrow Heights Elementary

• LED lighting upgrades at Arrow Heights Elementary

• One new bus

“With over 1,500 public schools throughout our province, maintaining and improving our facilities is a critical priority to ensure students are learning in healthy, efficient and positive environments, no matter where they live,” Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said.

“From ventilation and heating to energy efficiency and lighting, increased maintenance funding allows districts to tackle immediate priorities and focus on providing the best learning experience possible for every B.C. student.”

READ MORE: Vernon school trustee candidates face off in forum

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Provincial GovernmentSchools

Previous story
Enderby clean-up challenge back with pandemic-friendly format

Just Posted

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. To reduce long lines and wait times the first 1,000 Surrey residents to arrive at the neighbourhood clinic on both Monday and Tuesday will receive wristbands and a same-day appointment. The effort is in addition to the provincial vaccination plan which is now open for bookings to anyone who is 18 years and older. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
69 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Interior Health

The province, in total, recorded 411 new cases showing a downtrend of new infections

Vernon Vipers forward Nick Remissong (left) takes on Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman Kieran Ruscheinsky for puck possession during a B.C. Hockey League pod play game at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers photography)
Vernon Vipers thrilled with pod win

Club goes 13-5-1-1 to take top spot in B.C. Hockey League’s Vernon pod; lose only four players to graduation

In a Jan. 18 notice, Interior Health and Salmon Arm West Elementary confirmed a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19 and, due to a possible transmission, advised students who ride School District 83's Monkey Bus be monitored for symptoms of the virus. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Upgrades roll in for Okanagan schools

Vernon, Central Okanagan, South Okanagan and Shuswap provincial funds set for capital projects

Enderby’s annual Clean-Up Challenge will use a self-guided format this year in keeping with COVID-19 public health guidelines. The challenge will take place Saturday, May 29, 2021. (File photo)
Enderby clean-up challenge back with pandemic-friendly format

This year’s self-guided Clean-Up Challenge to beautify the city will take place Saturday, May 29

Okanagan Landing Bench Road will be closed between Okanagan Landing Road and Bench Row Road Wednesday, May 19, from 7:30 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m. for maintenance and line painting. (City of Vernon graphic)
Vernon road to close for eight hours

Okanagan Landing Bench Road will be shut between Bench Row Road and Okanagan Landing Road Wednesday, May 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

A forest of dance-protesters outside the BC Legislature on April 11. These participants were doing the Dance for the Ancient Forest in support of the Fairy Creek blockade and against old-growth logging. (Zoë Ducklow/News Staff)
Arrests begin at Fairy Creek blockade on Vancouver Island

Five protesters arrested as RCMP begin to enforce injunction

A thunderstorm pictured in Fraser Valley in 2021. (Black Press Media/Jaimie Grafstrom)
Wildfire concerns sparked after 320+ lightning strikes blasted B.C. yesterday

Approximately one-quarter of the province is currently listed as being at moderate risk of fire

WorkSafe BC is out in the Interior making sure wineries, cideries and breweries are adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols. (File photo)
WorkSafe visiting Interior wineries, cideries and breweries ahead of tourist tasting season

40 field inspections and 35 consultations are expected over next few weeks

B.C. RCMP released these two photos of Erick Fryer (left) and Carlo Fryer (right). The two brothers from Kamloops were found dead near a remote road in Naramata May 10, 2021. (RCMP photo)
Slain Kamloops brothers found near Penticton not likely connected to recent B.C. gang wars: RCMP

Police confirm the bodies found near Naramata as Erick Fryer, 29, and Carlo Fryer, 31

Several RCMP cruisers stationed out front of Kelowna’s Global Fitness following a shooting on the morning of Monday, March 29. The shooting was later revealed to be gang-related. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
B.C.’s top gangs are operating in Kelowna: RCMP

‘We have all of the major gangs in Kelowna,’ said Supt. Kara Triance

Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News file)
Kelowna RCMP promotion process tainted with bias: federal judge

An officer was passed over for a promotion in 2015

A restaurant server on White Rock’s Marine Drive serves customers on a roadside patio. Indoor dining and recreational travel bans have been in effect since late March in B.C. (Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate falls to 411 cases Tuesday

360 people in hospital, up slightly, two more deaths

The Banff National Park entrance is shown in Banff, Alta., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Minister asks Canadians to camp carefully in national parks as season starts

Kitchen shelters in Banff National Park closed, trails on Vancouver Island will only be one-way

Most Read