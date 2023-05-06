Upgrades to Vernon road result in closure

Longacre Drive between Apollo Road and Longacre Place in Okanagan Landing to upgrade sewer, water

Road work begins on Longacre Drive in Vernon’s Okanagan Landing Monday, May 8. The road will be closed between Apollo Road and Longacre Place, though open to local traffic. (City of Vernon photo)

A temporary detour will be required for a portion of an Okanagan Landing roadway in Vernon for the next couple months, as crews conduct water and sewer upgrades in the area.

Starting as early as 7 a.m. on Monday, May 8, Longacre Drive will be closed to through traffic between Apollo Road and Longacre Place. Local traffic will still be able to access residences in the area.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 21, though the timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area, however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. For the safety of workers and public please obey traffic control signage and slow-down in the area.

Road conditions

