After disappearing on Aug. 28, the little library usually found on Alexander Street in Salmon Arm was found leaning through a business’ broken window on Aug. 30, 2023. (Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society photos)

After disappearing on Aug. 28, the little library usually found on Alexander Street in Salmon Arm was found leaning through a business’ broken window on Aug. 30, 2023. (Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society photos)

Uprooted little library found in smashed window of Salmon Arm business

Downtown feature belongs to Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society

A little free library has been uprooted from its Salmon Arm home.

The blue, house-shaped take-a-book, leave-a-book staple that lives on Alexander Street downtown had been missing from its home in front of the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society (LASS) office since Aug. 28, according to a LASS Facebook post.

The library was found this morning (Aug. 30), empty and leaning against the smashed window of a neighbouring business.

“This is a huge escalation, given that the same little library was kicked off its post in May, and it’s so disappointing to see these senseless acts of violence affecting our community,” reads the post.

The RCMP have been notified, said the Literacy Alliance, and the organization thanked neighbouring businesses for their support.

Read more: Shuswap Community Foundation offering grants for wildfire recovery

Read more: Evacuation order issued for Sorrento properties, firefighters spend night battling blaze

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BooksSalmon ArmShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: New dates for rockfall work that will close portion of Okanagan Rail Trail
Next story
COVID outbreak at Vernon hospital results in one death

Just Posted

Peter Michael Visintainer is set to stand trial for first degree murder. He will appear in Vernon court to fix a date for trial on Sept. 10, 2023. . (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
No trial date yet for man accused of North Okanagan murder

Grand champion hog winner Boone Davidson poses with his trophy after the conclusion of the swine competition. (Bowen Assman - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Fun on day one of Armstrong IPE

A car hit a utility trailer on Highway 6 near Waddington Drive Wednesday afternoon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Car crashes into trailer on Vernon highway

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Vernon Jubilee Hospital Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
COVID outbreak at Vernon hospital results in one death