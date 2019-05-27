Uptown Rutland’s first mural by artist Jeremy Shantz, photo taken by Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media

Uptown Rutland kicks off street art project

The first mural has been painted along the side of Uptown Rutland’s building

Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) has began its efforts to beautify the town with street art.

The starter wall on the side of the URBA building is being completed by Montreal artist Jeremy Shantz. “This piece was inspired by the collaboration of working on it with an awesome friend and all the wonderful people in this great place that I will be coming back to every year and the creativity I learned from being in Rutland,” said Shantz.

The starter wall is URBA’s way to showcase a sneak preview of what is planned for other locations in Rutland.

READ MORE: A new name for Rutland? A social media post sparks debate

“Depending on funding we want to have murals throughout Rutland, some of the locations we are planning to add street art in the upcoming months are Lions Park on Gray Road, Christman Plumbing, Save More Pawn and Thrift Shop, Valley First Credit Union and Christ Church,”said URBA spokesperson Laurel D’Andrea.

URBA will pay for the beautification project with some of their funds and they have applied for grants from COF, Valley First, Canada Arts Council and the City of Kelowna Community Arts Program has donated $10,000 towards the initiative.

“In the next couple of weeks students from Rutland Secondary School and Studio 9 students will collaborate with the URBA board members will be going around the community and asking people to describe Rutland in one positive work , this will be done throughout the business improvement area,” said D’Andrea.

READ MORE: Rediscover Rutland: There’s never a dull moment in the neighbourhood

“The mural you see here is a kick-off of what will come in the summer, when we hold our street art festival,” said project manager David Doody.

From August 12 to August 24, the street art project will take place with the street art festival planned for Aug. 17.

Here’s a sneak peak of the first art piece being completed.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP deploy spike belt in South Okanagan chase

Just Posted

Armstrong gas station robbed

RCMP seek suspect from Esso robbery

Petition pushes to keep overdose prevention site out of downtown Vernon

More than 300 business owners and residents say no to Interior Health plan

Man allegedly takes sneaky photos of woman in Lake Country

Lake Country RCMP look for man driving a charcoal grey SUV

Lavington group seeks roof on community rink

Lavington Community Association raising funds for roof on outdoor pad/skating rink at local park

Outages to be expected as 8,000 B.C. power poles are replaced

BC Hydro will be replacing more than 200 poles in Vernon

Monty Python’s Spamalot set for Vernon stage

Big Apple Productions raises silliness to an art form

RCMP deploy spike belt in South Okanagan chase

RCMP eventually nabbed an alleged thief who drove across a spike belt

Police watchdog investigates officer involved crash in Okanagan

The Independent Investigations Office is currently in Kelowna

Woman loses license after driving impaired, damaging multiple properties

West Kelowna woman damages two homes and a truck while allegedly drunk driving

LIVE UPDATES: Trial begins for man charged in death of Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann faces first-degree murder for death of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson

VIDEO: Sister of accused is third charged in torched SUV death of B.C. teen

Harjot Singh Deo faces second degree murder charge in 2017 death

Facebook, Microsoft sign onto Canada’s declaration on electoral integrity

This includes removing phoney social-media accounts and fake content

Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election campaign

They believe they were shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

Free puppies: Canadian woman issues warning about cruel and unusual scam

Police say there’s little they can do about the scam

Most Read