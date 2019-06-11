Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, right, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, accompanied by Jose Gomez, archbishop of Los Angeles, speaks to the bishops before the morning prayer during the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), 2019 Spring meetings in Baltimore, Tuesday, Jun 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

US Catholic bishops convene to confront sex-abuse crisis

Leaders say they ‘face the task of rooting the evil of sexual abuse from the church’

U.S. Catholic bishops have convened a high-stakes national meeting under pressure to defuse the ever-widening clergy sex-abuse crisis that has weakened the church.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo is president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. In remarks opening the four-day meeting Tuesday, he said the bishops’ “face the task of rooting the evil of sexual abuse from the church.”

On the agenda are proposals to increase the accountability of bishops in their response to sex abuse cases, and to create an independent, third-party entity that would review allegations of abuse.

Events of the past year have created unprecedented challenges for the U.S. bishops. Many dioceses have become targets of state investigations since a Pennsylvania grand jury report in August detailed hundreds of cases of alleged abuse.

ALSO READ: Pope’s sex abuse summit: What it did and didn’t do

ALSO READ: B.C. Catholic church stands firm on decision to deny gay pride event

Regina Garcia Cano And David Crary, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
US submits extradition request for WikiLeaks founder Assange
Next story
Edmonton murder trial hears toddler went from chunky, happy to skin and bones

Just Posted

UPDATE: Vernon woman loses B.C. Farm appeal due to rotting carcasses

Carla Christman appeared in court to request care and control over seized dogs

Vernon woman reaches major milestone – turns 100

Ethel Margaret, born in 1919, says secret to life is being around good people

Warm day ahead for the Shuswap-Okanagan-Similkameen

Your Monday weather forecast for the Okanagan-Shuswap and Similkameen

BC Cancer Foundation canvassing Vernon

The canvassers wear badges, vests and will not accept cash at the door

Awards honour North Okanagan’s top athletes

26th annual Tim Hortons Athletic Awards Thursday

Stayin’ Alive: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

Toronto had lead late before falling 106-105 at home

Stayin’ Alive: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

Toronto had lead late before falling 106-105 at home

Overdose prevention sites, naloxone kits save thousands of lives in B.C.: study

The study estimates B.C. overdose rates would be 2.5 per cent higher

Development permit approved for Summerland lakefront project

Project has two six-storey residential buildings and a mixed-use commercial and residential building

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

Boney M. will bring classic hits to the South Okanagan

Boney M. featuring original lead singer Liz Mitchell and Morgan James coming to Penticton

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Buy your own dinosaur fossil for as low as $7

T-rex fossils are all sold out

Most Read