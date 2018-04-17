Use your phone to protect your bike

Kamloops RCMP say Garage 529 app can protect the bike from theivery

—Steven Lin

Garage 529 app can protect bike from thievery and locate the stolen bike within five minutes on Garage 529 web service.

Each year police sends thousand of recovered stolen bikes in British Columbia to auctions or charity because they could not determine bikes’ ownership; however, the Garage 529 app can protect resident’s bike from theft and help him or her to get it back if it’s stole and subsequently recovered.

Within five minutes, the Garage 529 app can determine all of the critical information about the stolen bike. This will help people to ensure their claim with their insurance and recovery efforts with the police in the event of stolen or lost bike.

Kamloops RCMP will be given out a free tamper-proof 529 sticker which marks the bike and averts thieves, demonstrating that the bike is registered with Garage 529 app. Registration events will be held in the city throughout summer.

This weekend April 21, in the River Beaver Race at the bottom of the bike Ranch in Juniper, police officers and Auxiliary officers will be filing bikes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone who wants to secure his or her bike is welcome to attend and to be registered.

Also, residents can register their bike using the Garage 529 app and contact Cst. Sofie Winkels at sofie.winkels@rcmp-grc.gc.ca to access the free tamper-proof sticker.

