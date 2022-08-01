Utilities upgrades closes portion of Vernon road

19th Street on East Hill between 32nd and 35th Avenues will be open to local traffic only starting Aug. 2

A brief detour will be in place for a portion of Vernon’s 19th Street next week as crews upgrade utilities in the area.

Starting as early as 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 19th Street will be accessible to local traffic only between 32nd and 35th Avenues. All other traffic will be detoured. The work is expected to be complete by Friday, Aug. 5.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and consider taking alternative routes. They are also reminded to slow down in construction and detour zones. Please obey all traffic control measures.

