Vader the dog found wandering Oliver is still looking for furever home

Vader’s owner was one of two found dead at a local campground in October

Vader was found wandering around Oliver after his owner died in October. He’s still looking for his forever home, says SPCA. (SPCA photo)

It’s been almost two months since Vader the dog was found wandering around Oliver after his owner died in a local campground

And according to the South Okanagan Similkameen SPCA in Penticton, Vader is still looking for his furever home.

“We have learned a lot about this special boy during his time with us. He’s very intelligent, eager to please, anxious and energetic,” said the SPCA in a Facebook post.

The SPCA says that Vader, who is around three years old hasn’t had the opportunity to experience a consistent home routine which is something he really craves.

Vader has experienced physical abuse in the past, so it’s crucial that his new family use only positive techniques to encourage him to make desirable choices, said caretakers at the SPCA who have been working with him.

The black lab-mix dog came to Penticton Dog Control at the beginning of October as a stray so they named him Kawaii.

“After reaching out to the Oliver RCMP, we learned that “Vader’s” owner was found deceased at the Loose Bay Campground. We have since spoken with next of kin who are unable to take Vador at this time,” the SPCA wrote at the time.

Vader is looking for a home with no children or other animals. He would do best in a quiet environment with not too many visitors.

Vader loves to go for walks, play fetch and run in a big secure area. Vader can be reactive on a leash at times and so having prior experience working with dogs would be an asset to his future family.

To find out more about adoption go to the SPCA website.

