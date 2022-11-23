Vader was found wandering around Oliver after his owner died in October. He’s still looking for his forever home, says SPCA. (SPCA photo)

Vader was found wandering around Oliver after his owner died in October. He’s still looking for his forever home, says SPCA. (SPCA photo)

Vader the dog found wandering Oliver is still looking for furever home

Vader’s owner was one of two found dead at a local campground in October

It’s been almost two months since Vader the dog was found wandering around Oliver after his owner died in a local campground

And according to the South Okanagan Similkameen SPCA in Penticton, Vader is still looking for his furever home.

“We have learned a lot about this special boy during his time with us. He’s very intelligent, eager to please, anxious and energetic,” said the SPCA in a Facebook post.

The SPCA says that Vader, who is around three years old hasn’t had the opportunity to experience a consistent home routine which is something he really craves.

READ MORE: Vador looking for his forever family

Vader has experienced physical abuse in the past, so it’s crucial that his new family use only positive techniques to encourage him to make desirable choices, said caretakers at the SPCA who have been working with him.

The black lab-mix dog came to Penticton Dog Control at the beginning of October as a stray so they named him Kawaii.

“After reaching out to the Oliver RCMP, we learned that “Vader’s” owner was found deceased at the Loose Bay Campground. We have since spoken with next of kin who are unable to take Vador at this time,” the SPCA wrote at the time.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate 2 found dead at Oliver campground

Vader is looking for a home with no children or other animals. He would do best in a quiet environment with not too many visitors.

Vader loves to go for walks, play fetch and run in a big secure area. Vader can be reactive on a leash at times and so having prior experience working with dogs would be an asset to his future family.

See everything about Vader in the post found here.

To find out more about adoption go to the SPCA website.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SPCA

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Highway closed north of Enderby after Hydro lines downed
Next story
Court dismisses appeal of Greater Victoria father who murdered his daughters on Christmas Day

Just Posted

The Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra performed at the Kelowna ReStore for Habitat for Humanity’s holiday campaign video in October 2022. (Photo/Habitat for Humanity)
Youth orchestra performing throughout the Okanagan

Vernon Panthers players, coaches and parents help clear the snow from Greater Vernon Athletic Park Tuesday evening, Nov. 22, in preparation for the B.C. AA Junior Varsity Football Semifinal today, Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m. against Abbotsford’s Robert Bateman Timberwolves. (Contributed)
Vernon parents help players, coaches with snow removal duty at GVAP for B.C. semifinal

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
UPDATE: Highway closed north of Enderby after Hydro lines downed

A second B.C.-wide side survey of the experiences of residents living in all of the province’s nearly 300 publicly-subsidized long-term care homes is being started by the Office of the Seniors Advocate. (File photo)
Seniors surveyed on living experiences in Vernon care homes

Pop-up banner image