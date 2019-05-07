Vaisakhi celebrations a colorful cultural feast in the Okanagan

Culture spilled over into the streets and Princess Margaret Secondary School Sunday with the third annual local Vaisakhi celebrations.

Organized by the Penticton Sikh Temple, the day included a number of special events at the temple and Maggie as well as a colourful parade that went in a circle from the temple on South Main Street to Yorkton Avenue, Wilson Avenue and Green Avenue to the high school and back.

The parade consisted of brightly coloured floats, martial arts and fight demonstrations with traditional weapons and the Sikh Riders of Canada motorcycle club.

Vaisakhi is a religious festival that is celebrated by Sikhs all over the world and is known as one of the most important events in the Sikh Calendar. It signals the start of the harvest season and the creation of the Khalsa, the Sikh brotherhood.

The procession includes the Guru Garanth Sahib (the holy Sikh book) which is placed on a float.

At the school there were speakers, and traditional songs sung and traditional foods.

From there everyone returned to the temple for more activities.

