Valve leak leaves areas of Silver Star Mountain without water

Water service has been temporarily shut off affecting customers in the area of Silver Star Mountain after a water main valve started leaking at Silver Star and Pinnacles roads.

The Regional District of North Okanagan’s manager of small utilities, James de Pfyffer said approximately 50 homes are affected by the water shutoff.

“There are only around 20 homes that are occupied as it is the slow season at Silver Star,” he said.

Water will remain shut off until repairs are completed. It is expected the valve will be replaced or repaired between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday.

“The Regional District of North Okanagan apologizes for the inconvenience.”

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.