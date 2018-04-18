Vancouver first in B.C. to allow liquor sales in grocery stores

Beer, wine and spirits to be sold at stores this year

People in Vancouver will soon be the first in B.C. to be able to buy alcohol at grocery stores.

City council passed a motion at a public hearing Tuesday night that will apply to all grocery stores over 929 square metres in size.

Wine, beer and spirits will be sold via the “store within a store” model approved by the B.C. government back in 2015.

Shoppers will have to buy their liquor at separate checkouts, not the general ones as allowed by stores selling BC VQA wine.

The city had to change a bylaw that had previously included drug stores in the definition of grocery stores, as drug stores are not permitted to sell liquor under B.C. regulations.

The only other grocery stores that could sell liquor prior to Vancouver’s ruling were rural agency stores, defined as independently-owned full-service general grocery stores that serve an area of less than 200 people (within five kilometres) and are more than 10 kilometres away from the nearest liquor store.

Vancouver will begin accepting applications from retailers next month.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Open house draws large crowd
Next story
54% of B.C. residents support Kinder Morgan pipeline: poll

Just Posted

Lake Country bunny sanctuary asks for donations for vaccine

A GoFundMe has been started for the Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary in Oyama

Stickle Road work starting soon

Contentious Vernon intersection being improved for safety and traffic flow

Family Day move ‘disastrous,’ says Big White official

Family Day is on the move and it’s not something everyone is excited about

Open house explains road project

Prep work for major upgrade to Spallumcheen’s Pleasant Valley Road starts this week

Raptors returning to nature centre

Popular birds of prey attraction coming back to Allan Brooks Nature Centre in Vernon

Your April 18 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

B.C. Lions urge Vernon students to make a difference

Johnson, Bucknor urge students to be More than a Bystander when it comes to violence against women

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Province buys up company’s entire stock of rabbit disease vaccine

Vaccine arrives from France and is now being distributed to 50 veterinary clinics

Large boulder closes Trans-Canada Highway at Three Valley Gap

The highway is now open to single lane alternating traffic

Spilled lumber partially closes Lower Mainland highway

A semi lost its load on Highway 17 near the 91 Connector

Young woman jumps into action to help others at Yellow Lake mudslide

A 19-year-old Olalla woman watched as the hillside on Highway 3A broke loose

Vancouver first in B.C. to allow liquor sales in grocery stores

Beer, wine and spirits to be sold at stores this year

B.C.’s annual 4-20 protest still relevant: spokesman

Most schools in Delta, Coquitlam, and North Vancouver will be closed Friday

Most Read