The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea made news earlier by naming its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. The animal is scheduled to leave Dec. 15. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea made news earlier by naming its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. The animal is scheduled to leave Dec. 15. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)

Vancouver Island aquarium frees octopus named after Dr. Bonnie Henry

Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea will release the animal Dec. 15

A Henry is leaving the bubble, but it has nothing to do with COVID-19.

Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, is leaving the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea on Dec. 15, the facility announced in a release.

The male cephalopod arrived in June to much fanfare. The scheduled release of the animal reflects traditional practice. As the centre says in the release, octopuses are highly intelligent, grow incredibly large (and fast) with a short lifespan of three to five years, and reproduce at the end of respective their life cycles. “Gather all of these elements together and it’s clear why the Centre limits each octopus to approximately six months in residence,” it reads.

RELATED: Sidney aquarium names new octopus after Dr. Bonnie Henry

According to the release, staff will release the animal near where he was collected on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

But before Henry disappears into the depths of the Pacific Ocean, locals have a chance to guess his weight.

Henry arrived in June weighing 2.3 kg or five pounds. “It’s anyone’s guess what the scale will register on Dec. 15, his scheduled departure date, but we’re pretty sure he’s put on a few pounds,” reads the release.

RELATED: Shaw Centre releases 70 salmon and a giant octopus back into the sea

According to his caretakers, the animal’s name was fitting. “This particular octopus, more than any former octopus resident, has been particularly calm, just like Dr. Henry,” it reads.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

AquariumSidney

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. mom irked with ‘inconsistent’ COVID rules after kids play date ends in warning
Next story
4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan

Just Posted

Open drug use and vagrancy at the former Legion building in downtown Vernon continues to be an issue. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Old Vernon Legion site finally gets a facelift

Demolition underway at property plagued by vandalism and vagrants

Grade 5 students from Ecole Beairsto Elementary helped Okanagan College’s Enactus team launch its new apple juice product while supporting its own breakfast program. (Okanagan College photo)
Vernon school benefits from college product

Beairsto students help pick apples for own program as part of Okanagan College’s Enactus initiative

. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
74 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

27 residents and one staff member have tested positive at a long-term care home in Oliver

A home in the Westshore Estates was completely destroyed by a late night fire Sunday, Nov. 6. (RDCO photo)
UPDATE: Westside home fire a total loss, not suspicious

No one injured in blaze near Lawrence Beach, but lone occupant was treated for smoke inhalation

Vernon council meetings have now gone strictly virtual following the latest provincial health orders aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
COVID-19 closes Vernon council meetings to public

Like everything else in the world, municipal government is only accessible online

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

COVID-19 cases at Oliver’s McKinney Place jump to 28 on Tuesday.
BREAKING: Case count at Oliver care home jumps to 28

Penticton’s Village by the Station adds one more COVID case for a total of three

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that masks would be mandatory in all indoor public and retail places on Nov.19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman arrested for allegedly refusing to wear a mask in Revelstoke restaurant

Revelstoke RCMP issued a $230 ticket

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Joy Road Catering, well-known for event catering and their farm market stand, is bringing a year-round bake shop and guest suites to Winnipeg St. Ground will break in January. (Rendering from Joy Road)
Well-known Joy Road Catering brings bakeshop and B&B to downtown Penticton

The culinary shop on Winnipeg St. just adds to this red hot entertainment district

Air Canada is suspending flights out of the Penticton airport starting January 2021. (Western News file photo)
Air Canada grounds Penticton flights indefinitely

The airline will halt service to Penticton in early 2021

Principal Rob Clark posted a video to his Twitter account on Dec. 8, after having a conversation about COVID-19 stigma with one of his students. / Video image
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID

Silverdale Elementary’s Rob Clark said he spoke with a child who feared death after testing positive

Dr. Juanita Crook, radiation oncologist for BC Cancer.
Dr. Juanita Crook named chair in brachytherapy for Interior B.C.

Crook is a radiation oncologist at BC Cancer

RCMP stock photo (Black Press)
Shuswap man duped in fake gold jewelry scam

Sicamous RCMP searched a suspect vehicle but could not prove the occupants’ involvement

Most Read