Campbell River’s Keith Notter has claimed the Guaranteed $1 million prize from the March 11 Lotto 6/49 draw on behalf of his coffee group, who all chip in for tickets every week. Photo courtesy BCLC

Vancouver Island ‘coffee group’ wins $1-million 6/49 prize

Seven retirees who meet weekly for coffee will share windfall from Tuesday night’s draw

In their retired lives, Campbell River’s Keith Notter and his friends meet for coffee once a week to talk about life and purchase their group play lottery tickets for the week.

And after winning Wednesday’s Guaranteed Prize of $1 million in the Lotto 6/49 draw, they have a lot more money for coffees.

The seven men met 30 years ago when they worked together at a local mine, but their friendship truly blossomed when they retired and began their coffee get-togethers.

“We’ve been getting together every Wednesday the last four years,” says Notter, who purchased the winning ticket at Merecroft Village.

Everyone in the group chips in every week and they buy tickets for the Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max draws.

They have no idea what they’re going to do with the money now that they’ve actually hit it big, though.

“This is the first time we’ve ever won anything this big. We never made any plans because we never believed we would win.”

The group of close friends does intend to continue having coffee together every Wednesday, and will keep playing the lottery together.

They do say, however, that they won’t be accepting a sudden influx of new members.

“We’re not letting anyone join our group,” joked one of the group members.

RELATED: Million dollar ticket purchased in Campbell River

RELATED: Port Hardy ‘Set for Life’ winner purchased ticket in Campbell River


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Economists predict recession coming due to COVID-19 and plunge in oil prices
Next story
11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 64

Just Posted

Vernon café scrubbing down amid coronavirus concerns

Bean to Cup owner Kunal Chander has taken extra precautions in the uncertain world of COVID-19

Only one case of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

There are a total to 64 cases across the province

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Vernon events cancelled, pool limited, due to COVID-19

Nearly 20 planned activities are cancelled or postponed due to health concerns

Fraud claims thousands from North Okanagan resident

Elaborate phone scam claiming to be from recipient’s bank

11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 64

All new cases within the Vancouver Coastal Health authority

‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying

As grocery store shelves empty across the province, Premier John Horgan asks people to be considerate

Summerland care facilities work to protect residents from COVID-19

Additional monitoring and sanitizing among precautions taken at seniors care homes

Vancouver Island ‘coffee group’ wins $1-million 6/49 prize

Seven retirees who meet weekly for coffee will share windfall from Tuesday night’s draw

Summerland Baptist Church cancels services

COVID-19 concerns lead to decision to set up livestreaming event on Sunday morning

Summerland Chamber postpones business excellence awards

Concerns over COVID-19 lead to decision

B.C. calls on Trudeau to tighten border crossings for COVID-19

John Horgan asks for ferry passengers to stay in their cars

Study led by B.C. prof finds 8% of school-age children have thought about or attempted suicide

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Princeton non-profit robbed of more than $200,000

A local non-profit society charged with providing assistance to vulnerable individuals was… Continue reading

Most Read