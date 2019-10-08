Oak Bay father Andrew Berry to appear by video in the Victoria Law Courts Wednesday for the scheduling of his sentencing hearing. Last month Berry was convicted on two counts of second degree murder in the deaths of daughters Aubrey Berry, 4 and Chloe Berry, 6. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Felicity Don)

Vancouver Island father who killed daughters to make first court appearance since conviction

Andrew Berry to appear by video to set a sentencing date

Andrew Berry will appear by video in the Victoria Law Courts Wednesday to schedule a date for his upcoming sentencing hearing.

On Sept. 26 a jury convicted the Oak Bay father on two counts of second degree murder in the deaths of his daughters Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, who were found dead in his apartment on Christmas Day, 2017.

RELATED: Oak Bay father Andrew Berry guilty in daughters’ murders

Berry now faces a life sentence without parole for 10 to 25 years. After the sentencing hearing Justice Miriam Gropper will determine how long Berry has to wait to apply for parole, as well as if the ineligibility will be served concurrently or consecutively.

After delivering their verdict last month, the 12-person jury made parole ineligibility recommendations to Madam justice Gropper, with six endorsing 15 years of parole ineligibility served consecutively for each count and two recommending 10 years served concurrently. Four members of the jury had no recommendation.

RELATED: Oak Bay double murder trial: Five months of evidence, testimony summarized

The sentencing hearing will include victim impact statements from family, likely including the girls’ mother, Sarah Cotton.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station
Next story
Conservation officers searching for owners of aggressive dogs behind Victoria deer attack

Just Posted

Teen tenants of Vernon house fire given gift of music

RJ and J.R. Liebelt don’t feel they’re starting from scratch after losing their worldly possessions

Bi-weekly trash pickups enough: Regional District of North Okanagan director

‘We need to start to think about climate change,’ RDNO director Akbal Mund

Foundation sticks with familiar face at Vernon hospital

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation keeps Kate McBrearty on as executive director

BCHL expansion team awarded to Cranbrook

Hockey will be back in Cranbrook when the Bucks enter league play in the 2020-21 season

Herons soar with soul into Vernon Jazz Club

Jazzy act, Wild Blue Herons, play Oct. 19

Conservation officers searching for owners of aggressive dogs behind Victoria deer attack

Deer euthanized after dog attack on Bear Mountain on Friday

Vancouver Island father who killed daughters to make first court appearance since conviction

Andrew Berry to appear by video to set a sentencing date

Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station

Drugs found by officers believed to be a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

B.C. premier confident Surrey MLA can ‘clear the air’ in RCMP investigation

Jinny Sims said Monday she is not prepared to venture a guess on the nature of the investigation

Alleged $20K typo at centre of condo sale lawsuit between B.C. couple, notary

Semi-retired couple has countered lawsuit about overpayment with allegations of negligence

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Vernon RCMP response disappoints

LETTER: Rural exposure to ATVs unappreciated

Questions to ask yourself before the election

LETTER: Vernon resident urging voters to consider climate

Okanagan Green Party candidate apologizes for Facebook post peddling 9/11 conspiracy

It’s not the first time Robert Mallalieu’s views have got himself into trouble

Most Read