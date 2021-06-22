Council members and witnesses from the Hupacasath First Nation, left, and Tseshaht First Nation, right, prepare to raise their respective flags in front of Port Alberni City Hall on Monday, June 21, 2021. The flags will permanently fly as part of the city’s reconciliation work. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Council members and witnesses from the Hupacasath First Nation, left, and Tseshaht First Nation, right, prepare to raise their respective flags in front of Port Alberni City Hall on Monday, June 21, 2021. The flags will permanently fly as part of the city’s reconciliation work. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Vancouver Island First Nations flags to fly permanently at city hall

Addition of flags are one Port Alberni response to reconciliation

The Hupacasath and Tseshaht First Nations flags were raised at Port Alberni City Hall on Monday, June 21, 2021. It’s an event that happens every year on National Indigenous Peoples Day. The difference this year, is the flags will not be taken down.

“Today, we’re very proud to be flying these flags permanently,” Mayor Sharie Minions said.

Flying both First Nations’ flags was one of 27 recommendations that came out of the city’s reconciliation committee, formed in late 2017 in response to a grassroots demand for change.

“These recommendations have been integral to putting us on a path of healing (and) respect,” she said, adding that she hopes it will be the first of many.

Hupacasath Chief Councillor Brandy Lauder said this is the first of many steps that will be taken toward reconciliation in Port Alberni. A next step will be to see Nuu-chah-nulth translations for street names added to existing street signs. A stop sign at Harbour Quay that includes the Nuu-chah-nulth word for “stop” has already been installed, she said.

“It’s a nice, slow, easing into it.”

Two new flag poles were installed in front of city hall two weeks ago in preparation for this event, which was always planned for National Indigenous Peoples Day, city CAO Tim Pley said.

READ: Alberni walks for reconciliation

A group of just under 50 people gathered in a cordoned-off area in front of city hall for the ceremony. Both nations had council members, elders and witnesses present; city councillors were on hand, as was Alberni-Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne, city staff and other invited guests.

Osborne said events in recent weeks show that a call to action is needed now, and for settlers “this is a time for us to learn and listen,” and to be in a state of discomfort while doing so.

A number of speakers talked about the importance of the new flags that will be flown at city hall.

Some also paused to remember the bittersweet moments that Indigenous Peoples are experiencing right now, from the recent death of a loved one from Hesquiaht First Nation to a coroner’s inquest taking place steps away from city hall at the Capitol Theatre, investigating the circumstances of the death of a First Nations teen and mother who died after being in police custody.

“We’re on a new journey together,” said Wahmeesh Ken Watts, chief elected councillor for Tseshaht First Nation.

“For me, first and foremost, we’re starting a new path of reconciliation.

“It’s also coming at a bittersweet time,” he added, taking a moment to recognize the Tk’emlups te Secwémpemc First Nation and the sadness they are experiencing after discovering the remains of 215 children in an unmarked burial site at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

“This is one small gesture and it’s a good start. We’re going to keep moving on.”

Jolleen Dick, an elected councillor with Hupacasath First Nation, called the flying of the nations’ flags “a blending of the colonial world and Indigenous world.”

READ: SD70 chooses new name for AW Neill School in Port Alberni

Dick was one of the organizers of a walk for reconciliation in March 2017 that saw hundreds of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people walk together from Harbour Quay to Port Alberni City Hall.

The walk was the culmination of weeks of racial tension that began with requests to rename AW Neill School and Neill Street.

Both were named for Alan Webster Neill, an historical politician identified as a racist who was involved in operation of the Alberni Indian Residential School.

What resulted was a reconciliation committee struck between the three local governments, and resulting report and recommendations. The school was recently renamed Tsuma-as Elementary School.

“It is movement; we are getting there,” Dick said.

“It is special. But when we think of Indigenous Peoples Day we do need to go beyond just celebrating one day.”


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

IndigenousIndigenous reconcilliationPORT ALBERNI

 

Council members, dignitaries and witnesses from the City of Port Alberni, Hupacasath First Nation and Tseshaht First Nation gather in front of city hall on June 21, 2021, National Indigenous Peoples Day, to raise the Tseshaht and Hupacasath flags. These flags will fly permanently on either side of the Canadian flag, and beside the city and provincial flags. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Council members, dignitaries and witnesses from the City of Port Alberni, Hupacasath First Nation and Tseshaht First Nation gather in front of city hall on June 21, 2021, National Indigenous Peoples Day, to raise the Tseshaht and Hupacasath flags. These flags will fly permanently on either side of the Canadian flag, and beside the city and provincial flags. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Jolleen Dick, an elected councillor with Hupacasath First Nation, was one of the people who started a grassroots movement toward reconciliation in the City of Port Alberni. Dick spoke of the accomplishment the flag raisings mean to the hundreds who marched to city hall in March 2017 asking for change. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Jolleen Dick, an elected councillor with Hupacasath First Nation, was one of the people who started a grassroots movement toward reconciliation in the City of Port Alberni. Dick spoke of the accomplishment the flag raisings mean to the hundreds who marched to city hall in March 2017 asking for change. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Wahmeesh (Ken Watts), elected chief councillor of Tseshaht First Nation, talks about the First Nations flag raising at Port Alberni City Hall being a first step forward to working together. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Wahmeesh (Ken Watts), elected chief councillor of Tseshaht First Nation, talks about the First Nations flag raising at Port Alberni City Hall being a first step forward to working together. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

A City of Port Alberni employee assists a member of Hupacasath First Nation in preparing the nation’s flag to be raised in front of Port Alberni City Hall on Monday, June 21, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

A City of Port Alberni employee assists a member of Hupacasath First Nation in preparing the nation’s flag to be raised in front of Port Alberni City Hall on Monday, June 21, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Members of Tseshaht First Nation prepare to raise their nation’s flag in front of Port Alberni City Hall on Monday, June 21, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Members of Tseshaht First Nation prepare to raise their nation’s flag in front of Port Alberni City Hall on Monday, June 21, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Previous story
Armstrong couple hope for rainbow crosswalk somewhere in community
Next story
‘Who owns the land?’ Finding residential school graves predicted to be complicated

Just Posted

Langley RCMP say a vehicle drove by the Langley City bus loop and let out bear mace spray at a group of youth Tuesday evening at 6:15 p.m. Web image
2 Vernon Mounties bear maced, assaulted

Man with arrest warrants attempts to evade arrest, assaults RCMP officer

Armstrong residents Janine Carscadden, left, her partner Eva Ekeroth and their dog, Ollie, collect signatures of support for a rainbow crosswalk in the city. (Contributed)
Armstrong couple hope for rainbow crosswalk somewhere in community

Plenty of support shown for adding colourful crosswalk to city

Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian and Tina William lead the Every Child Matters March in Enderby Monday, June 21. (Lyndsey Leon photo)
Hundreds march with Splatsin in Enderby for #215

300 orange-shirt wearing people of all backgrounds turned out in support

Vernon’s Leah Goldstein has reached Missouri and continues to lead the Race Across American (RAAM) 2021, billed as the world’s toughest bicycle race which started in California and will finish at Annapolis, Maryland. (RAAM 2021 Facebook photo)
Vernon cyclist maintains lead in Race Across America

Leah Goldstein has reached Missouri on her way to the finish line in Annapolis, Maryland

With high temperatures forecasted for the week and into the next, Interior Health is offering some tips on how to keep yourself safe from heat-related illness. (Pixabay)
Interior Health offers safety tips as temperatures soar

‘Too much heat can be harmful to your health’

A person stands in a tower on the perimeter of the Number 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 23, 2021. Human rights groups and Western nations led by the United States, Britain and Germany accused China of massive crimes against the Uyghur minority and demanded unimpeded access for U.N. experts at a virtual meeting on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 denounced by China as “politically motivated” and based on “lies.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Schiefelbein
VIDEO: Trudeau demands truth from China about Uyghurs

PM says Canada has admitted broken Indigenous relationship, unlike China on Uyghurs

Manitoba premier Brian Pallister makes his way to question period at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Who owns the land?’ Finding residential school graves predicted to be complicated

Federal government recently promised $27 million to find graves across the country

CELEBRATING INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY Council members and witnesses from the Hupacasath First Nation, left, and Tseshaht First Nation, right, prepare to raise their respective flags in front of Port Alberni City Hall on Monday, June 21, 2021. The flags will permanently fly as part of the city’s reconciliation work. See more coverage from the flag raising ceremony on page A5. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Vancouver Island First Nations flags to fly permanently at city hall

Addition of flags are one Port Alberni response to reconciliation

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, middle right, participates in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honour of the launch of Kelowna’s plasma donor centre at Orchard Plaza Mall on June 22. From left to right: Canadian Blood Services’ business development manager Janna Pantella, Canadian Blood Services’ operational excellence manager Tyler Burke, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and Canadian Blood Services’ centre manager Janine Johns. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
B.C.’s first dedicated plasma donor centre opens in Kelowna

The Kelowna location is the third dedicated plasma donor to open in Canada

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Access to justice and residential schools in Canada

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back to school on Sept. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Study reassures parents, teachers that COVID-19 infrequently shared at school

Federally funded study in Vancouver finds risk in the classroom and in the community identical

Conservative MP Kevin Waugh rises during Question Period in the House of Commons Tuesday April 13, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Single-game sports betting about to become legal in Canada

Senate passes bill to take sports gambling away from overseas agencies

Point Roberts is part of the mainland United States but not physically connected to it, to reach the community by land one must pass through Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Closed Canadian border leaves Point Roberts’ only grocery store on verge of closure

‘We’re Americans but we’re not attached to America. It’s easy to forget we’re here,’ says owner Ali Hayton

Wade Cudmore, seen here with his mother Kathy Richardson, had his first court appearance in relation to first degree murder charges in the deaths of Erick and Carlo Fryer Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Kathy Richardson/Facebook)
Man charged in Naramata double homicide appears in Penticton court

Wade Cudmore appeared for the first time in relation to first degree murder charges

Most Read