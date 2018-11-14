Duncan Moffat, 23, who is believed to have survived for five days in a smashed truck near Sayward.

Vancouver Island man survived for ‘days’ trapped in smashed truck

Duncan Moffat, 23, found by hunter by the side of the road near Sayward

A man from north Vancouver Island is believed to have survived for five days in a smashed truck, where a hunter found him amid the wreckage on Tuesday.

Duncan Moffat was airlifted to hospital in Victoria with injuries including a broken leg and femur, according to his mother Lynn Macnab.

Moffat was found in a smashed pickup truck near Sayward, where he “spent five days with broken leg, broken femur, etc.,” she said.

He was also “dehydrated [and] delusional,” according to a post on a Facebook group set up for his search.

The 23-year-old man had been missing for more than a week, and his mother was putting up posters not far from the scene of the accident when she learned that he’d been found.

“I was about 15 [minutes] away as I was putting missing posters up for hunters,” she said in a text message to Black Press. “Got back in cell range and found out.”

She expressed gratitude to everyone who helped search for Moffat, and especially a hunter from Sayward who found her son.

“Thanks for everyone’s help in finding Duncan,” she said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Your morning news in 90: Nov. 14, 2018
Next story
128 people died of illicit drug overdoses in B.C. in September

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers deal for hometown product

Matt Kowalski joins Vernon from West Kelowna Warriors in BCHL deal for D Austin Chorney

Coldstream Creek sediment removal moves ahead

Recommendation to proceed with detailed design and permitting of restored creek bank supported

Sagmoen in court for bail decision

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will be in Vernon Law Courts at 9:30 a.m.

Real estate sales forecast slow across Okanagan

More housing sellers than buyers predicts CMHC analysis

Vernon residents likely facing tax hike

Vernon council begins 2019 budget deliberations

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 14, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Canada Post strike having ‘critical’ impact on retailers, eBay tells PM

Canada Post says it is now facing an unprecedented backlog of shipments, largely as a result of strikes

NASA wants Canadian boots on the moon as first step in deep space exploration

The U.S. is seeking broad international support for the next-generation space station to send into orbit a in 2021

B.C. Lions GM Ed Hervey has plan for busy off-season

The Lions’ season ended Sunday with a crushing 48-8 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East Division semifinal

Vernon gym’s reverse advent calendar supports Salvation Army

9Round Vernon is hosting a reverse advent calendar until Dec. 5

Vancouver Island man survived for ‘days’ trapped in smashed truck

Duncan Moffat, 23, found by hunter by the side of the road near Sayward

Fundraising firefighters complete quest for B.C. Paralympian

The four Penticton residents raising money for Victoria Paralympian complete journey

It’s a wrap for Okanagan actress/director Madeline Wahl

Madeline Wahl who grew up in Naramata and now lives in Vancouver shot a film in Penticton recently

PHOTOS: Hockey history in B.C. as Team India comes to play

Squad played its very first game in Canada on Tuesday against Surrey Falcons

Most Read