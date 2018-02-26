A skier was injured near Cherryville, in the Keefer Lake area, Monday and had to be airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital. (Keefer Lake Lodge photo)

Vancouver man dies in skiing accident

Incident near Cherryville Monday afternoon

A skiing accident near Cherryville has claimed the life of a Vancouver man.

A back country skier got separated from his group Monday afternoon near Keefer Lake Lodge while on a Cat-Ski tour of 14 people.

A search was originally initiated by the ski group at the onset of the report and Vernon Search and Rescue was called out but called off as the group found the male.

The skier, a 51-year-old Vancouver man, fell into a tree well and was located unresponsive by the ski group. RCMP was notified and the BC Ambulance Service attended the scene and air-lifted the man to the nearest medical facility, however resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and the man did not survive the injuries sustained.

The BC Coroner Service and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating the death.

……………………………………..

A skier was seriously injured in Cherryville Monday afternoon.

The incident took place in the Keefer Lake area.

“A skier got caught up in a tree well,” said Vernon RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

Vernon Search and Rescue was called out, but their services were not needed.

“The person was rescued and taken out by a heliskiing helicopter,” said Trevor Honigman, SAR director.

This is the second incident in less than a week where an injured skier had to be airlifted out of Cherryville.

Following the recent incidents, those out in the back country are cautioned to be safe.

“With snow conditions it’s recommended that people are exremely careful and always ski and enjoy the outdoors with the proper safety equipment and being able to communicate if they are ever in trouble,” said Honigman.

For more information visit www.adventuresmart.ca


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Researcher will discuss opioid crisis during Vernon visit to Okanagan College
Next story
A most delicious competition at the Mall at Piccadilly

Just Posted

B.C. welcomes Ottawa’s help on rental housing construction

Federal funds slow to arrive for child care, marijuana, Carole James says

Cherryville accident claims skier

Vancouver man dies in skiing accident

Lakeshore Park design a hit

New park pegged for Okanagan Landing scores with council, residents

Foundations have grant money for charities

Community Foundation North Okanagan teams up for info session with Vancouver Foundation

Canadian man credited with inventing the Pizza Pop dies at 89 in Vernon

In the 1960s, Paul Faraci owned a Winnipeg restaurant and came up with a twist on the calzone

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

RCMP investigate after flagger is hit by beer can

The employee was struck in the head but his hard hat prevented serious injury

Gangster Jarrod Bacon mistakenly released from prison 16 months too early

Red Scorpions member let out on statutory release last year due to mistake in files

Body found near Victoria harbour

Police and divers had been looking in the same area for a missing man earlier this month

VIDEO: New payroll health care a $100K for greenhouses

Darvonda Nurseries in Langley not the only large farm affected, family says

Every day is Pink Shirt Day

Bean Scene Coffee House and Rad Mountain Living partnership supports NOYFSS

Vancouver Island sheep gets loose and rams children

Incident happened Tuesday south of Nanaimo

‘One-of-a-kind’ South Okanagan agriculture advocate dies

Greg Norton served on the Agricultural Land Commission among a long list of agriculture positions

Most Read