FILE – Police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

FILE – Police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Vancouver police investigating after 2 women shot in ‘targeted’ double homicide

Women were found in a vehicle by a neighbourhood resident out for a walk

Vancouver police launched an investigation Sunday (Feb. 20) after two women were found dead in the Point Grey neighbourhood.

Police said that the two women were shot dead in a vehicle and found by a neighbourhood resident out for a walk at about 8 a.m. near the intersection of West 8th Avenue and Discovery Street. The woman have been identified as Shu-Min Wu, 50, and Ying Ying Sun, 39.

The Emergency Response Team was briefly deployed on Sunday morning to search a nearby home for any additional victims.

Police believe the homicides were targeted and are asking anyone with information of dash-cam footage from the area to call 604-717-2500.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomicideVancouver

Previous story
Steve Fonyo, who lost leg to cancer and ran across Canada to raise funds, dead at 56
Next story
Body of murdered Vernon woman home for burial

Just Posted

Team Canada
Coldstream woman scores $92K Oympic prize

Steve Fonyo, who raised millions for cancer research by running across Canada on an artificial limb, has died. Fonyo is shown dippping his artifical limb in the Pacific Ocean in Victoria after completing his cross-country run in this 1985 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody
Steve Fonyo, who lost leg to cancer and ran across Canada to raise funds, dead at 56

The body of Vernon’s Ashley Wadsworth, murdered Feb. 1 in England days before she was to return to the North Okanagan, has arrived home. She will be laid to rest in Vernon Wednesday, Feb. 23. (Facebook photo)
Body of murdered Vernon woman home for burial

The Vernon Vipers and Prince George Spruce Kings play a BCHL Family Day afternoon game Monday, Feb. 21, at Kal Tire Place. Game time is 2 p.m. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers look to crown Spruce Kings