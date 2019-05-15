Vancouver city council will pilot a lower speed limit on residential side streets. (Google Maps)

Vancouver to pilot 30 km/hr speed limit for residential side streets

Councillor points to many European cities who have done so

Drivers will soon have to slow down on Vancouver’s residential streets as the city passed a 30 kilometre per hour pilot project.

City council voted for the idea Tuesday.

The move would reduce the current 50 kilometre speed limit by 20 kilometres on residential side streets without a central lane.

Coun. Pete Fry, who introduced the idea, said that “most people” already slow down on smaller roads.

According to a staff report, a pedestrian has a 90 per cent chance of surviving being hit by a car going 30 kilometres per hour, but that survival rate plummets to 20 per cent if the car is going 50 kilometres per hour.

Fry said nearly 150 European cities, as well as Portland, OR, have recently adopted such rules.

“Portland just recently adopted a 20 mile per hour speed limit on residential side streets,” Fry said.

“It’s been a year now and everybody’s fine.”

The new speed limit goes hand in hand with the city’s Moving Towards Zero action plan, which aims for no fatalities on Vancouver’s streets by 2040.

There are an average of 15 traffic-related deaths in Vancouver each year.

READ MORE: B.C.-wide blitz over Victoria Day long weekend aims to catch speeding drivers

READ MORE: Should B.C. lower speed limits on side roads to 30 km/h?

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Suspect arrested after Kelowna mayor receives death threat
Next story
Accused Vernon shooter going to trial

Just Posted

Conservatives host deputy opposition leader in Vernon

Lisa Raitt will be meeting with area healthcare professionals and speaking at a dinner

Armstrong parents fundraise in honour of late daughter

May is Emma’s Month at Tucker’s Restaurant where money is being raised for Canuck Place

Vernon pitcher dynamic for CCBC champs

Dylan Emmons was 2-0 with 22 strikeouts in two appearances for Abbotsford’s Cascades

Vernon Chamber of Commerce checks in

They’re pounding the pavement on May 28

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video shows officer interrogating Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

70 firefighters and more air crews called to help contain wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Kelowna mayor calls for civility in light of online threat against him

Police say a 52-year-old man was arrested after post on an online forum called for mayor to be shot

Naked woman apprehended outside Okanagan police station

RCMP apprehend an almost fully nude woman outside of the police station on Saturday

Protesters push public notification on harms of cell tower radiation

Shuswap residents gather for 5G Day of Action in downtown Salmon Arm

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Most Read