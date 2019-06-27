Vandalism delays Peanut Pool opening in Vernon

Popular facility was to open Friday, but will now open on Wednesday, July 3, at 10 a.m.

Vernon’s Lakeview Park Wading Pool, aka ‘Peanut Pool,’ will have a new opening date of Wednesday, July 3, at 10 a.m.

The pool was scheduled to open on Friday, June 28, but the opening has been delayed to replace a broken pool grate.

READ ALSO: Upgrade planned for Vernon’s Peanut Pool

“One of the main drain grates was damaged while the pool was not in operation,” said the City of Vernon in a release.

“The damage was minimal but in order to ensure the safety of the pool users, the grate will have to be replaced prior to opening.”

Check gvrec.ca for any updates.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
