The Field of Crosses in Kelowna’s City Park have been vandalized. Police are seeking information. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)

Vandals damage Field of Crosses in Kelowna

“This is so disrespectful to the memory of those who have fallen,” states Crime Stoppers

Vandals have damaged the Field of Crosses in Kelowna, just days before Remembrance Day.

Crime Stoppers explained that during the early morning hours of Nov. 5, the vandals entered City Park and damaged the crosses.

The memorial, a field of white crosses, honours veterans who lots their lives while serving Canada through two World Wars, the Korean Conflict, Afghanistan, and peace keeping missions.

The vandals pulled several crosses out of the ground and tore up some of the Canadian flags attached to the crosses.

“This is so disrespectful to the memory of those who have fallen,” reads a release by Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information, or know who is responsible for this vandalism, you’re encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 or leave a tip online at Crimestoppers.net. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this vandalism.

