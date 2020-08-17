Vandals target kids’ play structure in Vernon

Grahame Park was hit by individuals equipped with spray paint

Vandals targeted Grahame Park in Vernon and sprayed the utility building and play structures with some vulgar tags.

Photographs of the vandalized playground was shared to the Vernon & Area Community Forum on Facebook Monday, Aug. 17.

Social media user Troy Hall submitted several photos of the children’s play structure tagged with curse words and the utility building emblazoned with “Vape pit.”

“Why do the youth think this is OK?” Hall asked, noting the individual or individuals responsible left their used-up spray paint cans in the garbage.

Several Vernon-area residents commented on the photos shared by Hall.

“Community service, make them clean it off again,” wrote Suzanne O. “Hefty fines to the parents — that’s the way to deal with them.”

“This is disgusting, why do people have to mess things up for kids,” wrote Kaila Mariee.

Grahame Park is located beside Clarence Fulton Secondary School on Okanagan Avenue.

READ MORE: Interior Health reports six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

READ MORE: Major Crime Unit takes over Enderby homicide investigation

