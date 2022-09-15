Vanessa Mitchell running for Vernon school board trustee seat

Mitchell is a single mother who knows the parent experience first-hand

Vanessa Mitchell is seeking a seat on the Vernon School District’s board off trustees.

Mitchell, of the Syilx nation, is an experienced candidate who has had success developing and implementing organization-wide change in the health care system.

“As a parent, I always felt I could bring useful skills to the board,” Vanessa said. “Now, I find myself at a point in my life where I am able to take on the responsibility and the work to continue to improve the school experience for students, staff and administration.”

Mitchell is the third generation in her family to attend class within School District 22 (SD22). She is a single parent who is familiar with the pressures parents face going through the bussing system, arranging after-school care, managing financial stress and balancing parent-teacher relationships and homework, all while keeping children healthy and safe.

She brings experience from the health sector as well as education planning, policy development and anti-racism.

Mitchell describes herself as someone who is open to receiving constructive feedback, good at holding herself accountable and capable of holding space for difficult conversations. She’s also confident in her ability to engage on highly sensitive issues with diverse perspectives and priorities.

She wants to be part of shaping a future for children who will receive an education that is equitable, inclusive and safe.

Mitchell divides her campaign into three main categories: student voices, working together and relationships and responsibility.

She’s running for one of seven trustee positions against 14 other candidates.

To learn more about Mitchell, email her at vanessafortrustee@gmail.com, or follow her on Facebook at VanessaMitchellforSD22.

Brendan Shykora

Election 2022SchoolsVernon