Massimo Rizzo scored two of the Vees four goals in their win over the Cowichan Valley Capitals last night. (File photo)

Vees hold on to top spot

Victory over Cowichan is Vees ninth win in last 10 games

The Penticton Vees (31-9-2-3) won for the ninth time in their last 10 games with a 4-3 win overtime victory over the Cowichan Valley Capitals last night.

Taylor Ward scored 1:39 into double overtime last night to lift the Vees over the Capitals. Jonny Tychonick passed to the front of the net for Ward to gather before beating JJ Pichette on his forehand for his second overtime winner of the season.

Massimo Rizzo scored twice in regulation while Chris Klack added a power-play goal of his own to round out the offence. Nolan Hildebrand made 26 saves for his 10th win of the season. Penticton’s record in overtime is now 5-2-3 on the season.

The win pushed the Vees to 9-0-0-1 in January and kept them atop the BCHL standings after Vernon picked up a 4-2 win over the Alberni Valley Bulldogs last night. The Vees still have three games in hand.

Like the Vees, the Victoria Grizzlies in a battle for first in their division as they and the Powell River Kings are tied with 55 points. After winning their first six games of the month, the Grizzlies are now winless in their last four games after a 3-3 draw against the Nanaimo Clippers Friday night.

The Vees last hosted the Grizzlies at the South Okanagan Events Centre October 14, a 4-2 Vees win. Klack took home first-star honours that night with a goal and an assist in a game that saw just two penalties for each team.

The Vees face the Grizzlies again today (Jan. 28) in a 2 p.m. game at the Q Centre.

