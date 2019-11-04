Jessica-Eve McHaffie, eighth from left, was the recipient of the Inclusive Employer Award on Oct. 29, 2019. John Henrickson, from left, Leslie Davison, Joy Magnell of WorkBC, Sebastien Spelay, Scott Gentes, Colleen Larson (Chair, North Okanagan-Shuswap Community Council), Brenda Rose, Jessica McHaffie, Eric Higgins, Taryn Fenton, Jason Sorensen, Wendy Phillips (Community Living British Columbia), Julian Weidemann, Rick Elliott, Gyslain Van Winden (holding award), Martin Becker, Kathy Kruysifix, Chris Stewart, Adam Oke, Laura Zimmer, Salome Andre, In front: Hardy Nicklaus, Marianne Puskas and Theresa Cederholm. (Community Living BC)

VegPro wins inclusive employer award

Jessica-Eve McHaffie was recognized for going above and beyond for employees with disabilities

Jessica-Eve McHaffie of VegPro International Inc. was named the recipient of the Inclusive Employer Award by Community Living BC’s North Okanagan Shuswap Community Council (NOSCC).

The agency, which supports adults with developmental disabilities, recognized the welcoming, inclusive and supportive workplace VegPro has created for its staff, including 10 employees with disabilities.

READ MORE: VegPro invests $60M into Coldstream

VegPro International is a Canadian leader in ready-to-eat packaged salads sold under the Fresh Attitude brand. The Coldstream facility boasts a farming operation and 70,000-square-foot packing facility.

VegPro and McHaffie, the personnel manager, not only mentors its employees, but helps them succeed.

“McHaffie goes above and beyond to assist employees to feel comfortable in their new roles and then to excel and grow,” NOSCC said.

Other winners of the inclusive employer award include Salmar Theatres in Salmon Arm and Tim Hortons in Revelstoke.

READ MORE: Fungi fascination blooms in Vernon

READ MORE: Happy 50th: ‘Sesame Street’ characters talk favourite celebrity guests

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two killed in Kamloops crash were TRU international students

Just Posted

VegPro wins inclusive employer award

Jessica-Eve McHaffie was recognized for going above and beyond for employees with disabilities

Traffic disruptions to come on Okanagan Landing Road

Single lane alternating traffic will begin Wednesday

Fungi fascination blooms in Vernon

Victoria artist’s mushroom art on display at Caetani Centre

Okanagan Science Centre celebrates with free admission

BBQ fundraiser planned for International Science Centre Day

Coldstream man honoured with search and rescue lifetime membership

Pete Wise has devoted more than 55 years volunteering with search and rescue organizations

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

LETTER: Pipelines may boost economy, but also policing costs

‘It isn’t all icing on the cake’

Two killed in Kamloops crash were TRU international students

Thompson Rivers University is confirming the victims were international students

Golden Globes to honour TV pioneer Ellen DeGeneres

DeGeneres to receive the Carol Burnett Award on Jan. 5

Downtown Vernon Safeway closure an end of an era

The last 58 employees will be missed

Regulator takes action against two B.C. cryptocurrency platforms

At issue are the Nanaimo-based ezBtc.ca and the Vancouver-based Einstein Exchange

First responders in Kelowna for mental health workshop

Workshop promotes positive mental health for first responders

Stolen vehicle crashes into Kamloops home

The incident happened early Monday morning

PET OF THE WEEK: Bannock and Poutine are large dogs in search of homes

Well-mannered dogs at Critteraid in Summerland will need large yards

Most Read