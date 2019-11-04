VegPro wins inclusive employer award

Jessica-Eve McHaffie of VegPro International Inc. was named the recipient of the Inclusive Employer Award by Community Living BC’s North Okanagan Shuswap Community Council (NOSCC).
The agency, which supports adults with developmental disabilities, recognized the welcoming, inclusive and supportive workplace VegPro has created for its staff, including 10 employees with disabilities.
VegPro International is a Canadian leader in ready-to-eat packaged salads sold under the Fresh Attitude brand. The Coldstream facility boasts a farming operation and 70,000-square-foot packing facility.
VegPro and McHaffie, the personnel manager, not only mentors its employees, but helps them succeed.
“McHaffie goes above and beyond to assist employees to feel comfortable in their new roles and then to excel and grow,” NOSCC said.
Other winners of the inclusive employer award include Salmar Theatres in Salmon Arm and Tim Hortons in Revelstoke.
