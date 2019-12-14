(File photo)

Vehichle incident closes parts of Highway 1 north of Boston Bar

Initial reports of a jack-knifed semi truck had closed both directions of the highway

DriveBC has reported a major vehicle incident on Highway 1 near Kanaka Bar.

Both directions of highway traffic have been delayed near Blue Lake Road, almost 20 kilometres north of Boston Bar.

The accident was first reported at around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Assessment is still in progress but the highway has partially opened to allow single lane alternating traffic.

Check DriveBC for further details.

