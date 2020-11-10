Vehicle crash closes Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Highway not expected to open until at least 6 p.m.

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 1 east of Revelstoke.

While the crash is between Victoria Rd W and Golden Donald Upper Rd, the highway between Revelstoke and Golden is closed until at least 6 p.m.

An assessment in progress. Next update is at 5 p.m. No detour is available.

According to DriveBC, road conditions are poor over Rogers Pass with blowing snow. It’s expected to continue snowing into the evening.

Check DriveBC for updates.

