Crews are on site east of Keddleston Road; power expected to be restored by 2 p.m.

A vehicle incident has led to a power outage in Vernon east of Keddleston Road Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (BC Hydro photo)

A motor vehicle crash has knocked out power for more than 1,100 Vernon residents Saturday.

The outage was reported east of Keddleston Road, stretching east of Swan Lake to Silver Star Mountain.

Power has been off for 1,165 customers since 9:18 a.m. Oct. 23. BC Hydro crews are on site and the lights are expected to be back on by 2 p.m.

Brendan Shykora

Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com

