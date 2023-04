The crash took place at Pleasant Valley Road and 43rd Avenue Saturday

A two-vehicle crash has slowed traffic at Pleasant Valley Road and 43rd Avenue in Vernon Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

A vehicle crash has slowed traffic in Vernon Saturday afternoon.

The crash, between a truck and a car, took place at Pleasant Valley Road and 43rd Avenue around noon on April 15.

Vernon firefighters and the RCMP were on scene, as well as a tow truck clearing the carnage.

The car suffered extensive damage to its front end.

It is unknown if there were injuries as a result of the crash.

