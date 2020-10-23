UPDATE: Westside Road reopened after vehicle crashes 100 feet down embankment

The road had been closed since this afternoon

Update: 4:19 p.m.

Reports indicate Westside Road has been cleared, and is now open again.

Update: 2:30 p.m.

According to reports on Facebook, Westside Road is closed in both directions about 15 kilometers north of Kelowna due to the vehicle down the embankment.

1:22 p.m.

As of 1:22 p.m., the driver is reportedly out of the vehicle, awaiting a rope rescue back up to the roadway.

Original:

A vehicle has reportedly left the road crashing 100 feet down an embankment on Westside Road, requiring a high-angle rescue.

West Kelowna emergency crews are currently responding to the incident which was called in at 12:43 p.m. (Oct. 23).

It occurred in the 5000-block of Westside Road.

Residents in the area are reporting “terrible” road conditions, particularly between Fintry and Killiney Beach.

“Do not come up the hill between Killiney and Valley of the Sun. Traffic is stuck on the hill,” Lori Jayne said on the Westside Road community reports Facebook page.

Jodie Grahame added: “My husband was stuck waiting at the top for hours.”

Around the Okanagan extreme weather is causing havoc on roadways.

