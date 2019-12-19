It’s snowing heavily on Highway 5, as can be seen on the Great Bear Snowshed higway cam. The Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope has been closed due to vehicle incidents. (Drive BC image)

Vehicle crashes close Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt

Heavy snow reported falling throughout BC Interior, roads treacherous

Drive BC is reporting the Coquihalla Highway has been closed between Hope and Merritt because of vehicle incidents.

Road conditions appear to be treacherous throughout the Interior and motorists are advised to stay off the roads if possible.

As for Highway 5, motorists are asked to take alternate routes.


