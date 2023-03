A vehicle that drove off of Highway 97 in Coldstream Thursday night, crashed into a rock face and burst into flames.

The incident happened near Kal Lakeview Road at about 11:40 p.m., on March 23.

Police arrived on the scene to find the driver and passenger had managed to escape safely, however, the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The vehicle had to be left in the ditch after the fire, to cool, before it could be towed from the scene.

