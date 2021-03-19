Minor injuries after crashing into Vernon stairwell

Vernon fire crews responded to single-vehicle incident Friday around 11:30 a.m.

One person sustained minor injuries after crashing their vehicle into a cement stairway in a parking lot of a Vernon housing complex Friday.

Vernon Fire Rescues Services responded to the 3000 block of Heritage Drive after 11:30 a.m., March 19, for reports of a vehicle hitting a building.

Police and ambulance also attended.

The lone occupant of the vehicle was assessed by paramedics. The driver was already out of the vehicle by the time firefighters arrived.

The vehicle has some front-end damage and some fluids were leaking.

A tow truck helped move the vehicle away from the stairway.

Fire crews wrapped up just after 12 p.m.

