Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire across from Lakeview Park on 18th Street Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire across from Lakeview Park on 18th Street Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)

Vehicle engulfed in flames in Vernon

Firefighters respond to fire around 18th Street

A utility trailer was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at a home across from Lakeview Park Tuesday afternoon.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to reports of a vehicle fire just before 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.

The nearest structure is reportedly approximately eight feet from the fully involved vehicle.

A parked RV next to the trailer was damaged by the blaze but the home appears to be unscathed.

Vernon Fire remains on scene.

READ MORE: One dead in Vernon shooting

READ MORE: 3rd annual ride in memory of Penticton man killed in Kamloops shooting

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Did Bernier’s party split votes on the right? The answer is nuanced, expert says
Next story
Pregnant people need to get immunized as cases continue to end up in B.C.’s ICU: Henry

Just Posted

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire across from Lakeview Park on 18th Street Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
Vehicle engulfed in flames in Vernon

The City of Vernon will be conducting traffic signal testing on all city-owned lights over the next three weeks, starting Monday, Sept. 27. (City of Vernon photo)
City of Vernon to check traffic lights

Returning forward Ryan Shostak (left) and the Vernon Vipers will play their first BCHL pre-season game Tuesday, Sept. 21, against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at Kal Tire Place. Game time is 7 p.m. and fans are allowed in the building under strict COVID protocols. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers welcome fans to Kal Tire Place as BCHL pre-season begins

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP stopped a 2008 Kia Sportage that looks like this Monday, Sept. 20, believed to be involved in a shooting. (RCMP)
One dead in Vernon shooting