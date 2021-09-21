Vehicle engulfed in flames in Vernon

A utility trailer was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at a home across from Lakeview Park Tuesday afternoon.
Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to reports of a vehicle fire just before 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.
The nearest structure is reportedly approximately eight feet from the fully involved vehicle.
A parked RV next to the trailer was damaged by the blaze but the home appears to be unscathed.
Vernon Fire remains on scene.
