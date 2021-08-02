Vehicle fire ignites brush blaze along Highway 97 south of Vernon

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and BC Wildfire Service personnel are responding to a brush fire on the east side of Highway 97 just south of the Kal Lake Lookout, believed to have been sparked by a vehicle fire. (Roger Knox-Vernon Morning Star)

Firefighters and police personnel remain on the scene of a brush fire on the east side of Highway 97 just south of the Kal Lake Lookout Monday, Aug. 2.

At approximately 12:50 p.m. Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dispatched to a truck fire on Kalamalka Lakeview Drive, south of the Kal Lake Lookout, called in by a resident of a nearby subdivision returning from a trip to the landfill.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a truck and a camper fully involved. Nobody was around the vehicle.

An ember from the fire landed on nearby grass and shrubs, which started a wildland fire that started travelling towards Highway 97.

Firefighters from Vernon, Coldstream, and BC Wildfire Service are on scene. The fire is listed as being under control. RCMP are also on scene to assist with traffic management. A BCWS helicopter was observed dropping water on the fire.

At this time, northbound traffic on Highway 97 is being redirected towards Commonage Road for the safety of responders. Southbound traffic is not impacted, however, all motorists are asked to slow down when passing emergency crews.

This story was updated at 2:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, with information from the City of Vernon

