Vernon Fire Rescue Services and BC Wildfire Service personnel are responding to a brush fire on the east side of Highway 97 just south of the Kal Lake Lookout, believed to have been sparked by a vehicle fire. (Roger Knox-Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and BC Wildfire Service personnel are responding to a brush fire on the east side of Highway 97 just south of the Kal Lake Lookout, believed to have been sparked by a vehicle fire. (Roger Knox-Vernon Morning Star)

Vehicle fire ignites brush blaze along Highway 97 south of Vernon

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and BC Wildfire Service responding.

Firefighters and police personnel remain on the scene of a brush fire on the east side of Highway 97 just south of the Kal Lake Lookout Monday, Aug. 2.

At approximately 12:50 p.m. Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dispatched to a truck fire on Kalamalka Lakeview Drive, south of the Kal Lake Lookout, called in by a resident of a nearby subdivision returning from a trip to the landfill.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a truck and a camper fully involved. Nobody was around the vehicle.

An ember from the fire landed on nearby grass and shrubs, which started a wildland fire that started travelling towards Highway 97.

Firefighters from Vernon, Coldstream, and BC Wildfire Service are on scene. The fire is listed as being under control. RCMP are also on scene to assist with traffic management. A BCWS helicopter was observed dropping water on the fire.

At this time, northbound traffic on Highway 97 is being redirected towards Commonage Road for the safety of responders. Southbound traffic is not impacted, however, all motorists are asked to slow down when passing emergency crews.

This story was updated at 2:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, with information from the City of Vernon

READ MORE: Township of Spallumcheen puts EOC into effect

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP investigation leads to arrest of former Kamloops man charged with numerous counts of sexual assault


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

collision

 

Embers from a vehicle fire on Kalamalka Lakeview Drive are believed responsible for a brush fire on the east side of Highway 97 just south of the Kal Lake Lookout. (Roger Knox-Vernon Morning Star)

Embers from a vehicle fire on Kalamalka Lakeview Drive are believed responsible for a brush fire on the east side of Highway 97 just south of the Kal Lake Lookout. (Roger Knox-Vernon Morning Star)

Previous story
Few details available about Highway 3 crash that shut down long weekend traffic for hours
Next story
Three Valley Lake fire reported to be 500 ha

Just Posted

Embers from a vehicle fire on Kalamalka Lakeview Drive are believed responsible for a brush fire on the east side of Highway 97 just south of the Kal Lake Lookout. (Roger Knox-Vernon Morning Star)
Vehicle fire ignites brush blaze along Highway 97 south of Vernon

The North Westside Transfer Station is closed due to an evacuation order affecting Westshore Estates, so users are now asked to go to the Traders Cove Transfer Station. (Black Press - file photo)
Evacuation order closes North Westside Transfer Station

There will be no shot at a medal for former Kalamalka Lakers standout Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe (with ball) and the Canadian women’s Olympic basketball team following final preliminary round action at the Tokyo Olympics. (File photo)
No medal chance for former Kal Lakers star, Canada women’s hoops team at Tokyo Games

An evacuation alert for the White Rock Lake wildfire has been expanded to include area west of and above Yankee Flats Road, north to Spa Creek, on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (CSRD image)
Evacuation alert for White Rock Lake fire expanded east from Falkland