Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a vehicle fire in the 2500 block of Lakeshore Road near Lakeshore Park and Beach on Okanagan Lake Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Car fire snuffed near Kin Beach

A car was fully engulfed in flames Monday afternoon near Lakeshore Park, witness says

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a vehicle fire in the 2500 block of Lakeshore Road in Vernon near Kin Beach Monday afternoon.

Witnesses who reported the fire watched the situation unfold from Lakeshore Park across the street from the property where the vehicle was parked.

The call came in shortly after 4:40 p.m., Monday, Aug. 31.

“It was huge,” the witness said, the air smelling of burnt plastic.

No one was reportedly in the vehicle at the time but bystanders were worried due to the vehicle’s proximity to a home.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

More information to come.

