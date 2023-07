Hwy 6 is closed in both directions between Aberdeen Rd and Grey Rd

A 2.7 km stretch of Highway 6 has been closed due to a vehicle fire. (Google Maps)

A vehicle fire between Aberdeen Rd and Grey Rd has closed down a portion of Highway 6.

A detour is in effect on the 2.7 km stretch of road between Coldstream and Vernon.

Drive BC made the announcement late Sunday (July 30) night.

