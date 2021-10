A vehicle has gone over the embankment at Westside Road and Westshore Road in Vernon.

The incident was reported at approximately 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24. No injuries were reported, but a strong smell of gasoline was reported in the area. Emergency crews are tending to the incident. Motorists should exercise caution while in the area.

