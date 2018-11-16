Firefighters work to extinguish a vehicle fire early Friday in the parking lot of Okanagan Landing Elementary School. (Vernon Fire Rescue Services photo)

Vehicle goes up in flames at Okanagan Landing school parking lot

Fire destroys Dodge Journey, believed to be stolen, early Friday morning

An investigation is underway into a vehicle fire at a Vernon school parking lot early Friday.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were called to a vehicle fire on Grant Road, in the parking lot of Okanagan Landing Elementary, shortly after 3:30 a.m.

“We responded to a report of a stolen car on fire,” said VFRS Chief David Lind. “We had a single engine and five firefighters on-scene putting out the fire. They were there for a little more than an hour.”

RELATED: Vernon vehicle fires thought to be arson

The vehicle, a Dodge Journey, was completely destroyed in the blaze.

“There were no identifying features left, no plates,” said Lind, adding the fire was hard to extinguish due to the “popping and bangs” commonly associated with vehicle fires, as tires, hydraulic shocks and gas tanks go up in flames.


