Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Vehicle incident closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

The incident occurred at about 7 a.m.; five day closure east of Golden set to begin at noon

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke after a vehicle incident in Rogers Pass this morning (April 11).

The incident occurred at roughly 7 a.m. near the west boundary of Glacier National Park, east of Revelstoke.

This incident may cause major delays for travellers heading east on Highway 1, as a planned five-day closure of the stretch of highway at Kicking Horse Canyon will begin at noon.

READ MORE: Highway 1 between B.C. and Alberta to close for five days

Following the closure east of Golden, those looking to continue on Highway 1 will have to take Highway 95 south at Golden until reaching Radium, then take Highway 93 until it intersects with Highway 1 at Castle Junction.

READ MORE: Travel advisory issued for Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

