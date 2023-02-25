Highway 1 is open again in both directions west of Salmon Arm on Saturday after a vehicle incident was cleared. (DriveBC)

UPDATE: Vehicle incident cleared Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

DriveBC warns to expect delays

Update: 1:55 p.m.

Highway 1 west of 1st Ave., SW in Salmon Arm is clear after a vehicle incident closed both directions of traffic around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

DriveBC warns drivers to expect continuing delays as congestion clears.

Original: 1:30 p.m.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions west of Salmon Arm on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 25, following a vehicle incident.

DriveBC is reporting the incident for 1.7 kilometres, between Sandy Point Road and 2nd Nations Road.

Crews are currently on scene and no detour is available.

DriveBC’s next update will come at 2 p.m.

More to come.

READ MORE: Jack-knifed semi cleared along Highway 1 between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

