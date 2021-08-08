A vehicle incident shut down Highway 3 near Princeton at 1:30 p.m.

Vehicle incident closes Highway 3 near Princeton

There is no estimated time of re-opening

Sunday, 1:30 p.m.

A vehicle incidents has closed highway 3 near Princeton Sunday afternoon.

According to Aim Roads, the crash closed the busy highway approximately 11 km west of Princeton. Emergency crews are on scene and assessment is in progress. There is no estimated time of opening.

DriveBC is indicating there won’t be another update until 3:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Couple trapped for hours after crash in Princeton

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Previous story
Wildfire causes Vernon transit reduction
Next story
Alberta Premier says he won’t ‘take lectures’ from federal health minister on COVID

Just Posted

The White Rock Lake Wildfire has forced a reduction in service to Vernon Regional Transit. (Black Press - file photo)
Wildfire causes Vernon transit reduction

The Okanagan Indian Band says no structures have been lost on band property due to the White Rock Lake Wildfire as of Sunday, Aug. 8, at 10:40 a.m. (Jerry Thompson photo)
No OKIB structures lost to date in White Rock Lake Fire

The City of Armstrong has temporarily rescinded an evacuation alert for its residents because of the White Rock Lake wildfire (as seen from Monte Lake on Aug. 5). The Township of Spallumcheen remains on alert. (Kevin Cooke - Facebook)
Armstrong rescinds, Spallumcheen stays on evacuation alert

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets people having lunch at a White Spot restaurant in Coquitlam, B.C., on July 8. Canadian party leaders are working worked their way around the country, in what some see as the proof they needed that a federal election is on its way. (Darryl Dyck - The Canadian Press)
QUIZ: It’s party time