‘Vehicle incident’ closes Hwy. 5 northbound at Hope

DriveBC says available detours are Hwy. 3 or Hwy. 1

A vehicle incident has closed the Coquihalla northbound at Hope, according to DriveBC.

The incident is reported to have occurred at Mine Creek.

The Kamscan Twitter account said the closure is due to a rollover on Highway 5 near the Coldwater Interchange, later tweeting a screen grab of a Facebook post with a photo of the incident.

“Crash on the coq. Sheet of ice with rain on top. Was literally sideways trying to get stopped. No sand of course,” the Facebook post says.

Drive B.C.’s latest post still has no indication of how long the road will be closed.

REMINDER – #BCHwy5 CLOSED northbound at Hope due to a vehicle incident at Mine Creek. Assessment in progress. Estimated time of opening is unknown. Alternate route via #BCHwy1 and #BCHwy3.https://t.co/VtFB9jvoHu — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 4, 2018

