Update: Vehicle incident near Revelstoke closes Highway 1

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident over Rogers Pass.
No detour is available and DriveBC estimates the road to open by 4 a.m. Next update is at 2 a.m.
It is currently snowing in Revelstoke, with up to 20 cm expected to fall be tomorrow.
Check DriveBC for updates.
Highway 1 west of Revelstoke will close tomorrow for avalanche control from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. The closure will be at Three Valley Gap, roughly 20 km west of the city.
