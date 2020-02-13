Update: Vehicle incident near Revelstoke closes Highway 1

DriveBC estimates road to open by 4 a.m.

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident over Rogers Pass.

No detour is available and DriveBC estimates the road to open by 4 a.m. Next update is at 2 a.m.

It is currently snowing in Revelstoke, with up to 20 cm expected to fall be tomorrow.

Check DriveBC for updates.

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke will close tomorrow for avalanche control from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. The closure will be at Three Valley Gap, roughly 20 km west of the city.

