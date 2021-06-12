Vehicle incident north of Enderby affecting highway traffic: DriveBC

Traffic is affected in both directions on Highway 97A at Fenton Road, just north of the city

A vehicle incident is slowing highway traffic north of Enderby Saturday afternoon.

The incident is on Highway 97A between Old Salmon Arm Road and Salts Road, just north of the North Enderby Timber saw mill, AIMRoads stated in a tweet at 2:47 p.m. June 12.

#BCHwy97A – Reports of vehicle incident at Fenton Rd north of #Enderby effecting traffic in both directions. Assessment in progress. #SalmonArm #ArmstrongBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 12, 2021

Traffic is reportedly affected in both directions and an assessment is in progress.

More to come.

Brendan Shykora

motor vehicle crash